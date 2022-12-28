Eskra recognized for years of service with Board of Public Works

Dave Eskra was recognized as previous chairman for the Board of Public Works during the regular board meeting on Wednesday.

He served on the board since 2010 and has served as chairman for approximately four years.

Bob Moran, current chairman, said the board appreciated all the time and effort Eskra had put in during his years of service.

“We know he worked hard at it,” Moran said.

Eskra said it had been an honor and privilege to serve on the board.

“There is more information that comes to this board and is disseminated from our staff that more people should know. I think they would be somewhat less confused as to how things work,” he said.

He said he felt the city was in good shape and felt there were talented people in every aspect of the Board of Public Works.

“We are in a better place as a council because of what is done in this board.”

In other business, Mayor Bob Morgan introduced and recommended Steve Hartley be appointed to the Board of Public Works.

“He brings some strengths to the table being with J&J Wire for many years and his history with the industrial park,” Morgan said.

Hartley is expected to be approved as a member at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.