ESU5 approves agreement to build new elementary school

A joint board is being formed to oversee the construction of a new consolidated elementary school in Beatrice as part of an interlocal agreement.

Both the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Directors and Educational Services Unit 5 Board of Directors approved resolutions Monday night to enter into the agreement.

Michael Rogers, a bond attorney with Gillmore and Bell, attended the ESU5 meeting Monday night to discuss the proposal, which he said will differ from a bond issue by the vote of the people in that it will not come with a tax increase.

“(Beatrice Public Schools) has been looking at a lot of different options at how to solve their problem with their elementary school facilities,” he said. “My understanding is their elementary schools need either to have significant upgrades or to be replaced. The idea that Beatrice had was replace those by building a new elementary school building. The idea here would be for Beatrice Public Schools and the ESU to join together enter into this interlocal agreement.”

The interlocal agreement will form a new public body to plan a new school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grades. The five-member board will consist of School Board members Jon Zimmerman and Lisa Pieper, Superintendent Jason Alexander, ESU5 Administrator Brenda McNiff and ESU5 business manager Jan Reimer.

The Interlocal Agreement Act allows public entities to partner and pursue financing for a larger scale project. Information provided by the school district stated the arrangement specifically allows school districts to partner with other public entities to address building issues without raising property taxes if the school district has the capacity to do so within the confines of its budget.

The newly-formed Southeast Nebraska Education Agency will be able to secure financing to address a larger building project by pursuing Certificates of Deposit.

The entity will issue bonds and lease the building to the school district, likely for 5-7 years, with an expectation the agreement will be renewed several times.

The bonds will be payable from the revenues received from the new board and the bond holders will be paid from those lease revenues.

It was stresses neither ESU5, the School Board or the new agency will be able to raise taxes, and BPS will not be able to exceed its $1.05 tax levy. The new board will be public and subject to the Open Meetings Act.

Headquartered in Beatrice, ESU5 is one of 17 ESUs in the state created by the Nebraska Legislature in 1965. It serves Gage, Jefferson and Thayer counties.

The ESU5 board unanimously approved the agreement Monday night after around 45 minutes of discussion.

ESU5 board president Vicki Hinz-Ensz said it’s an unusual circumstance, but one she’s proud to be able to support.

“It just seems like a lot of these circumstances have fit together to make this the right time compared to other times,” she said. “I think it’s something I feel proud to be able to support because I feel there is a need for change. Any time you have a good school system people in the community or surrounding area want to come and you get new people in the town, that’s what you hope for.”

McNiff added that forming the group with Beatrice will have no impact on other schools ESU5 supports in the district.

“Services will not change to their districts,” she said. “No money will be taken from Thayer Central to support the building for Beatrice Public Schools or something like that. This would be a consideration if any district we have approached us and needed support in this way.”

ESU5 Board member Darlene Pierce added if the need arises, similar agreements could be reached with other schools the organization serves.

“I can see that Beatrice is the largest and I think a lot look to Beatrice as a leader in many ways,” she said. “If it’s good for Beatrice, it will help all children in our ESU5.”

Over the last three years Beatrice Public Schools has been researching building options that would address the learning conditions, life safety code violations and inefficiencies with the current prekindergarten through eighth grade schools.

Five community meetings have been held in recent months, along with three smaller presentations to inform the community about these building issues, discuss options, answer questions, and address concerns.

Alexander has previously said all four current preschool through fifth grade buildings have fire code violations, health code violations, ADA compliance issues, and security and surveillance issues.

