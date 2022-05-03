Ethridge named to NPA board of directors

LINCOLN – Patrick Ethridge, president of the Beatrice Daily Sun, was elected to the board of directors for the Nebraska Press Association during the group’s annual convention April 29-30 in Kearney.

Ethridge, who has been with the Daily Sun since 2008, will serve a three-year term on the board.

Also during the convention, Kevin Peterson, publisher of the Wayne Herald, was elected president of the association. He succeeds Amy Johnson, publisher of the Springview Herald. Other officers include Willis Mahanna of the West Point News and Rob Dump of the Hartington Cedar Co. News. Other board members are John Erickson of the Bridgeport News-Blade and Cody Gerlach of the Cambridge Valley Voice and Curtis Frontier Co. Enterprise.

The Nebraska Press Association membership includes 156 weekly and daily newspapers. It was founded in 1873 and will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2023 as Nebraska’s oldest trade association.

