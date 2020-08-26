'Eve of Destruction' set for Saturday

An evening of destruction is coming to Gage County on Saturday.
The annual Eve of Destruction event will make a late appearance when the event takes place at the Beatrice Speedway.
The Eve of Destruction is traditionally held during the Gage County Fair in late July.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all grandstand entertainment was canceled during the fair this year, but the organizers were still able to plan the event.
“We just needed to generate some income for Beatrice Speedway,” said Lisa Wiegand, treasurer of the Gage County Fair board. “This is a speedway event, not considered a fair event. We had a lot of interest from guys still wanting to do the rollover and trailer races, so that’s why we’re going ahead with it.”
The 7 p.m. event will feature fan favorites like the trailer races and rollover contest. This year will also feature an exhibitionist, “Dr. Danger,” who will perform stunts.
While Wiegand said everyone was disappointed the fair was largely limited to livestock and building exhibits this year, updated COVID-19 restrictions will allow the Eve of Destruction to be held, but at a limited capacity.
“Our total restrictions at the time were to allow so many on the grounds and then we wanted to be able to have youth events, so we weren’t having any activities at the grandstand,” Wiegand said. “When we were having to make the decision as to have grandstand events or not, we just couldn’t do it. We knew to bring in extra seating and that sort of thing was going to be contingent on whether or not we could even do it. It was wasn’t possible back in July. Now we’ve just limited the total capacity and gone to a speedway event since the interest was there.”
A total of 830 tickets will be available for the event. Tickets can be purchased Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at the fair office. Tickets cannot be purchased online and cost $20 for general admission or $30 for pit admission.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.