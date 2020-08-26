'Eve of Destruction' set for Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An evening of destruction is coming to Gage County on Saturday.

The annual Eve of Destruction event will make a late appearance when the event takes place at the Beatrice Speedway.

The Eve of Destruction is traditionally held during the Gage County Fair in late July.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all grandstand entertainment was canceled during the fair this year, but the organizers were still able to plan the event.

“We just needed to generate some income for Beatrice Speedway,” said Lisa Wiegand, treasurer of the Gage County Fair board. “This is a speedway event, not considered a fair event. We had a lot of interest from guys still wanting to do the rollover and trailer races, so that’s why we’re going ahead with it.”

The 7 p.m. event will feature fan favorites like the trailer races and rollover contest. This year will also feature an exhibitionist, “Dr. Danger,” who will perform stunts.

While Wiegand said everyone was disappointed the fair was largely limited to livestock and building exhibits this year, updated COVID-19 restrictions will allow the Eve of Destruction to be held, but at a limited capacity.