Event raises money for Equine Assisted Learning Center

Whispering Acres Tails and Treasures hosted the first annual Farmyard Festival as a fundraiser on Saturday.

The funds will be used for the care of all of the animal’s care at the farm, but specifically for Whispering Acres High Hopes Equine Assisted Learning Center.

“We’re trying to buy a saddle for quadriplegic riders and a larger long-term goal of an indoor riding arena,” said Jill Kuzelka, owner and director of Whispering Acres.

A fun run and a 5K were held in the morning with participants running and walking through the pasture and on the gravel road.

Visitors at the farm had the opportunity to tour the petting zoo and feed some of the animals which includes horses, ponies, donkeys, potbelly pigs, sheep, goats, turkeys, chickens, a red pheasant, peacocks, and a tortoise. Adult led pony rides were also available in the arena.

Visitors were also invited to groom horses at a station. “Roll the pumpkin” and ring toss games were set up, in addition to face painting and balloon animals.

C&W Rolling Smoke BBQ food truck was also available at the Farmyard Festival.

“We’re hoping to do this annually, but we also have a Christmas Open House on Nov. 19-20 with the shop open. We have antiques, gifts, rustic décor, floral, primitives and upcycled treasures,” said Kuzelka.

Kuzelka said there were dates available with prices for Christmas photos with the horses listed on their Facebook page.

“All the funds from the shop and the photos also go to pay for the care of the animals and for our fundraising goals,” said Kuzelka.

