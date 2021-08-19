Events planned to honor Gage County actor

An event is planned for this weekend to celebrate Beatrice’s leading man.
The Gage County Classic Film Institute will present a “110th Birthday Celebration of Hollywood Leading Man Robert Taylor” as its 2021 annual film event, Aug. 20-22.
Robert Taylor was born Aug. 5, 1911 in Filley. He graduated from Beatrice High School and went on to become one of the leading men of Hollywood from 1934-1969.
“Among the Hollywood celebrities from Gage County, our biggest Hollywood legend is Robert Taylor,” said Jeanelle Kleveland, a member of the Gage County Classic Film Institute. “TCM’s Robert Osborne said that Robert Taylor was underrated as an actor. Because he was exceptionally handsome, he was not always taken as seriously as an actor. Taylor was one of the biggest stars during the golden era of the movies. Best of all, he never forgot his Nebraska roots.
“We are so grateful that Hevelone Foundation and Gage County Foundation have made it possible to celebrate Robert Taylor’s 110th birthday. We are also excited to offer a virtual option this year so people can participate wherever they are.”
Events at the Beatrice Public Library, located at 100 N. 16th St., are free. Saturday’s main event at Community Players Theatre, 412 Ella St., requires tickets, and will also be offered via Zoom.
Featured guests include:
• Linda Alexander — in-person guest, author of “Reluctant Witness: Robert Taylor, Hollywood & Communism”
• Gillian Kelly — appearing by Zoom from Scotland, author of “Robert Taylor: Male Beauty, Masculinity and Stardom in Hollywood”
• Terry Taylor — appearing by Zoom, Robert Taylor’s son
• Charles Tranberg — in-person guest, author of “Robert Taylor: A Biography”
• Colin Watling — appearing by Zoom from England, administrator of “Fans of Robert Taylor” Facebook private group
Friday’s event start at 6 p.m. at the library with a reception and meet and greet ahead of the 7 p.m. U.S. premiere screening of the French documentary, “Iconic Couples of Hollywood: Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor.”
The main event is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Community Players with presentations by the featured guests and a screening of “Remember.” Omaha film historian Bruce Crawford will moderate a Q&A panel discussion.
Saturday at 7 p.m. there will be a meet and greet with in-person guests and a screening of “Small Town Girl.”
Sunday at 1:30 p.m. will be a screening of “Song of Russia” at the library.