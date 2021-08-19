Events planned to honor Gage County actor

An event is planned for this weekend to celebrate Beatrice’s leading man.

The Gage County Classic Film Institute will present a “110th Birthday Celebration of Hollywood Leading Man Robert Taylor” as its 2021 annual film event, Aug. 20-22.

Robert Taylor was born Aug. 5, 1911 in Filley. He graduated from Beatrice High School and went on to become one of the leading men of Hollywood from 1934-1969.

“Among the Hollywood celebrities from Gage County, our biggest Hollywood legend is Robert Taylor,” said Jeanelle Kleveland, a member of the Gage County Classic Film Institute. “TCM’s Robert Osborne said that Robert Taylor was underrated as an actor. Because he was exceptionally handsome, he was not always taken as seriously as an actor. Taylor was one of the biggest stars during the golden era of the movies. Best of all, he never forgot his Nebraska roots.

“We are so grateful that Hevelone Foundation and Gage County Foundation have made it possible to celebrate Robert Taylor’s 110th birthday. We are also excited to offer a virtual option this year so people can participate wherever they are.”