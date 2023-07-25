Exhibits that youth and adults have been working on the entire summer were entered in Open Class and 4-H at the Gage County Fair on Monday evening and Tuesday for judging.

Extension Educator Jacie Milius said the number of exhibits that were preregistered were up from last year.

“We had more entries preregistered than the number of exhibits from last year,” she said. “But plans change and so we will see. We have done Monday evening entry for last two years and that is a really popular option for some families with work schedules and depending on other fair exhibits.”

Milius said there were a number of volunteers that help in the 4-H building.

“We have a number of seasoned veterans that give of their time every year and we appreciate all their work,” she said. “There are also a few newer volunteers also. I love seeing all of the families come together at the fair every year for the biggest positive youth development experience for Gage County.”

4-H members entered baked goods, art, engineering projects, sewing, home environment, decorated cakes, plants and photography. All 4-H static exhibits are in the 4-H Inc. building for viewing throughout the fair.

Open Class Superintendent Patty Folkerts said entry day is always a little chaotic.

“There are a lot of volunteers that show up every year to help,” she said. “We’re expecting around 4,000 exhibits with all the garden produce and flowers.”

Open class static exhibits are kept in the Merchants Hall building during the fair week for visitors to look over.

Fair Manager Tammy Zarybnicky said everything was going smoothly for the first day.

“The vendor area is full this year,” she said. “Everyone is getting set up and the first day has been going really smoothly.”