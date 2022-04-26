Exmark celebrates 40 years, building dedication

One of Beatrice’s largest employers celebrated two major milestones on Tuesday morning.

Joined by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Exmark honored its 40 years in the community and held a dedication for its two-year-old headquarters. Employees also led attendees through the building on tours of the facility.

Vice President of Exmark and Intimidator Group Daryn Walters said the company had originally planned on a ribbon cutting ceremony for May 2020. Employees had just moved into the building in December, and by the spring, they started working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, two years later, Exmark got the chance to strike at two birds with one stone.

“This has been beyond exciting,” Walters said. “I think it’s really energized our team. There was a real hop in everybody’s steps the past couple of weeks. It’s a really big deal for us… There’s so much symbolic importance to this event. We have tremendous pride.”

Walters said it isn’t easy for a company to break into its 40s.

Ricketts spoke about the importance of manufacturing jobs in Nebraska.

“Exmark started in 1982 with seven people and a garage,” Ricketts said. “And now we can see how it has grown up and created all this opportunity in the city of Beatrice… Agriculture is our number one industry in the state, but manufacturing is our second biggest industry… In fact, manufacturing is seeing a huge resurgence in our state over the course of the last few years. Manufacturing jobs in Nebraska are over 101,000… Manufacturing jobs create great jobs for our families here in the state.”

Ricketts discussed Exmark’s history of giving back and how foundational companies can be in communities.

Rick Olson, CEO of the Toro Company, also spoke at the event.

“The city of Beatrice, Gage County and the great state of Nebraska have been so supportive of Exmark, the Toro Company and our employees here,” Olson said. “We are deeply appreciative. This new facility wouldn’t have been possible without their partnership in addition to the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development.”

Olson served as general manager and vice president of Exmark from 2010 to 2013.

“I know firsthand what a special place this is,” he said.

Exmark, which manufactures commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professionals, became part of the Toro Company in 1997. Since then, Olson said the company experienced incredible growth.

That growth inspired the construction of its new facility, Walters said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0