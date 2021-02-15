Exmark continues community giving

Exmark Manufacturing has been a local industry leader since incorporation in 1982. Beginning with seven employees in a garage, Exmark quickly expanded and moved to the Gage County Industrial Park in 1983.

The Toro owned company employees different numbers of people through the year.

“It’s very cyclical,” said Patty Kaufman, Exmark Controller and Community Giving Team member. “We employee a number of temporary workers during our busy time of the year, which is right now, but later in the summer it slows down. We also have full –time employees in different departments throughout the year,."

Kaufman, an Exmark employee of 21 years, said it was a great company to work for with good benefits and an employee-oriented culture.

“We enjoy longevity,” said Kaufman. “We are also a very community-oriented company. Giving back is deeply embedded in the company and we want to touch everyone in the community in some way.”

Kaufman said Exmark does fund drives throughout the year with the opportunity to do payroll deductions for projects that are important to our employees.