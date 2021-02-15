Exmark continues community giving

Exmark Manufacturing has been a local industry leader since incorporation in 1982. Beginning with seven employees in a garage, Exmark quickly expanded and moved to the Gage County Industrial Park in 1983.
The Toro owned company employees different numbers of people through the year.
“It’s very cyclical,” said Patty Kaufman, Exmark Controller and Community Giving Team member. “We employee a number of temporary workers during our busy time of the year, which is right now, but later in the summer it slows down. We also have full –time employees in different departments throughout the year,."
Kaufman, an Exmark employee of 21 years, said it was a great company to work for with good benefits and an employee-oriented culture.
“We enjoy longevity,” said Kaufman. “We are also a very community-oriented company. Giving back is deeply embedded in the company and we want to touch everyone in the community in some way.”
Kaufman said Exmark does fund drives throughout the year with the opportunity to do payroll deductions for projects that are important to our employees.
“We do raffles and drawings to encourage employees to give back to the community. We try to make it easy and these are projects that are near to our hearts,” said Kaufman.
In late January, Exmark presented a $70,000 check to the Gage County United Way for community grants to non-profit organizations.
“Our next campaign is Relay for Life,” said Kaufman.
Exmark also recently opened applications for the Big Rock grant. Typically, these projects have been beautification or improvements to parks in area communities. The deadline for application is March 31st.
The Volunteer Grant is an opportunity for twelve or more employees to come together to work on a project and the company will provide $5,000 for supplies. In the past they’ve done landscaping at the Carnegie Building and the 4-H Building.
“We really like to help Habitat for Humanity when they have a project,” said Kaufman.
Employees are allowed to work on 20 hours of on-work time for community non-profits or they can apply for the Dollars for Doers program. If the employee logs 30 or more hours per year with an organization, Exmark will donate $300 to the non-profit.
“We also give try to give two or more mowers away every year. City parks, The Homestead National Monument and schools have been recipients in the past,” said Kaufman.
“We feel a responsibility to give employees events and opportunities to be a part of the community. It benefits everyone,” said Kaufman.