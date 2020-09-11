Exmark donates $100,000, two lawnmowers to local community organizations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over 40 acres of land will be able to be beautifully manicured after a week of rain, thanks to two lawnmower donations from Exmark Manufacturing to local nonprofits in the community. This year’s recipients were Mosaic in Beatrice, and Tri County Public Schools.

On Friday, Exmark’s general manager Daryn Walters estimated that the company has donated over 100 pieces of equipment to the area over the years, on top of giving employees time to volunteer for community projects.

“You can’t fake the genuineness that people have here about our community, about our equipment, and about a job well done…There’s a lot of personal pride here in this building about our local communities, and specifically Beatrice,” Walters said. “Just really proud to be associated with such a great group of people.”

Walters said Mosaic and Tri County’s applications were chosen because an Exmark team thought the donations would have the biggest impact on the community. Both recipients said they have over 20 acres of land to tend to.