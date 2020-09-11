Exmark donates $100,000, two lawnmowers to local community organizations

Over 40 acres of land will be able to be beautifully manicured after a week of rain, thanks to two lawnmower donations from Exmark Manufacturing to local nonprofits in the community. This year’s recipients were Mosaic in Beatrice, and Tri County Public Schools.
On Friday, Exmark’s general manager Daryn Walters estimated that the company has donated over 100 pieces of equipment to the area over the years, on top of giving employees time to volunteer for community projects.
“You can’t fake the genuineness that people have here about our community, about our equipment, and about a job well done…There’s a lot of personal pride here in this building about our local communities, and specifically Beatrice,” Walters said. “Just really proud to be associated with such a great group of people.”
Walters said Mosaic and Tri County’s applications were chosen because an Exmark team thought the donations would have the biggest impact on the community. Both recipients said they have over 20 acres of land to tend to.
“We’ve been running Exmark mowers for a long time,” Tri County Public School Superintendent Randy Schlueter said. “Talk about the quality of the machine right there, and its dependability. It will help our campus, keep it green, keep it looking nice. Thank you, Exmark, for what you do for the communities. We’re outside of Gage County, but yet we are still looking at being a part of the community of Exmark, and they look at us as being part of the family.”
“It’s wonderful that Exmark is so involved with the community, and that they thought of us in regards to donating the lawnmower,” Mosaic’s Associate Director, Alicia Buhr, said. “We are a nonprofit organization, so anything that the community does for us or gives to us is much appreciated.”
Exmark also wrote a $100,000 check to the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA to go towards its capital campaign project.
Beatrice YMCA Executive Director Alison Leonard explained the project, which includes extending the front lobby roughly 6,000 square feet to build a "Starbucks environment" that will let guests and members feel more comfortable and encourage families and friends to socialize and be at ease, and adding more area to the front of the YMCA's pool to allow more space for parents and spectators to observe during one of the Y's various swimming competitions held throughout the year.
Leonard estimated that the Y is at $4.4 million of its $6 million goal.
“One of the things I really, really love about Exmark is I feel like your culture is very similar to the Y’s,” Leonard said. “We are super proud of the fact that we’re about strong communities, strong families and youth development, and I really appreciate all the things that you’ve done for our community. Especially the YMCA, we’ve benefited from a lot of your community giving.”
Exmark senior finance planner Patty Kaufman noted while lawnmower donations only occur once a year, area nonprofits can apply for a lawnmower donation through Exmark or the Toro Company’s websites at any time.
