Exmark gives mowers to area organizations

Exmark presented new mowers to the Beatrice Cemetery Association, Beatrice Public Schools and Lewiston Schools on Tuesday afternoon.

The three organizations had previously completed a grant application through Exmark.

Patty Kaufman, Senior Manager with Exmark, said the Community Giving Team makes decisions on the grant applications.

“The organization has a long history of giving back to the communities where our employees live and work," she said. "They are passionate and they want to see these organizations be successful. We do a lot of different things throughout the year."

Chad Kleveland, with the Beatrice Cemetery Association, said the lawnmower would help the team of three employees mow the cemetery in less time.

“Our goal is to go from a four day job in a five day work week to two-and-a-half days," he said. "We want the cemetery to look nice.”

Jason Alexander, Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools, said thank you on behalf of the school and the Board of Education. He also recognized Lorrie Stierwalt as the grant writer and noted she helps the school take advantage of grant opportunities.

“This will make it easier for our Building and Grounds Department to keep up with all they have to do,” Alexander said. “Thank you to Exmark also for role modeling what it means to be a part of the community.”

Rick Kentfield noted that the partnership with Exmark was so appreciated.

An anonymous donor had given Lewiston Schools a gift of $1.5 million tract which added approximately 10 acres.

“The mower comes at a perfect time to keep our grounds looking good,” Kentfield said.

Exmark awarded its Big Rock Project grant of $25,000 to Wilber Lake and Arboretum and plans to work in that location on Thursday. They will present donations to Gage County United Way in January.