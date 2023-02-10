Exmark Manufacturing is well ingrained in Gage County as both a mower manufacturer and a company that gives back to its community.

And the company has no plans to slow down in 2023, with new products on the horizon and another year of community service projects in the works.

“We do have a number of new products to introduce in 2023, really starting from the commercial side of the business,” said Jamie Briggs, Exmark’s director of marketing and customer service. “We’ve developed a number of new products for the landscape professional, as well as the homeowner looking for professional results. Within our Lazer line, we’ve added an adapt system, which is a system that allows the operator to adjust the deck rake for the conditions to really make the best stripe in their lawn.”

In addition, the company has been working on its turf management line, Z Spray, which includes a new product focused on increased stability, improved operator experience and better serviceability. Briggs said the new system will be able to operate in areas previous systems couldn’t be used.

One of the biggest new additions for Exmark is the introduction of fully electric equipment.

“We are introducing in 2023 a 21-inch walk powered mower, a 30-inch walk power mower, we’ll have a 52-inch commercial stand-on mower and then coming in the near future will be a 60-inch seated rider,” Briggs said. “A big factor with those has been getting enough run time for the commercial user. They’ve been developed to function similar to gas systems and we’ve given them all-day run time with these products.”

Briggs said electric mowers have gained popularity in some states, and are becoming a more attractive option for many customers.

“It’s very specific to different states, so California and areas of northeast have adopted them early and we expect to see the transition throughout the United States,” he said. “This is the first line of all electric mowers for Exmark. The 21-inch was just introduced in December and the stand-on will be shipping to dealers in March.

"That’s one of the things for Exmark and Beatrice in general, our brand has been around since 1982 and we continue to be a leader in the industry and lead in a commercial space. Being a leader, we have to continue to transform and bring new technology to market.”

In addition to rolling out new products, Exmark supports the area through donations and volunteer projects.

Patty Kaufman, Senior Manager with Exmark, leads the Community Giving Team. She said one recent highlight was a project last year to make improvements to a lake in the area.

“In Wilber, we did a Wilber Lake restoration,” she said. “That’s a big project that they’ve been working on with the NRD over there for lots of years. What we featured is a walking trail we funded and then a fountain for their lake and an entrance sign. There are some really nice improvements to that area. It’s really beautiful.”

Exmark’s major project in 2021 was improvements to the Diller playground, and in 2020 Exmark and its parent company, Toro, contributed $100,000 to the Beatrice YMCA renovation.

Kaufman said the company’s large project for the year is usually around $25,000, and applications are currently being accepted.

“Sometimes we only get one application and sometimes we get five or six, and they’re big projects,” she said. “Most of them aren’t just $25,000. It’s a big project that someone is working on. We focus on improvements that they want to make and focus on that niche that’s around the $25,000 we want to contribute. We typically aren’t the only donor. When we started doing this we often were, because playground equipment only cost $25,000. Now it costs $75,000. At the Diller park we did a section of their playground because they were upgrading their entire park.”

The company also gives mowers away each year to various organizations, and Kaufman said Exmark strives to be a company employees can take pride in working for.

“With any of the projects that we do, it really instills pride in where they work if they can actually contribute to something that’s going on,” she said. “One of the volunteer events that we do is with Habitat for Humanity, so we get 12-15 people together and Toro will give $5,000 toward the materials for an event like that. We’re always looking for those kinds of things we do, also.

“The people who actually go and work on it will always remember that and talk to their friends and family about the great things that Exmark is doing for the communities.”