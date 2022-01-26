Exmark makes annual donation to the United Way

Exmark Manufacturing is kicking off 2022 by continuing to support area organizations in a big way.

On Wednesday, officials from Exmark presented the Gage County United Way with a check following fundraising efforts last year that generated $71,035 to support area organizations.

Laurie Leners, an executive assistant with Exmark, said a fundraising campaign is held for four weeks in the fall, while other fundraisers like a golf tournament are held throughout the year.

“We’re lucky enough to be able to work for a company that believes in giving back to the community that our employees live in,” she said. “That’s why we partner so well with (the United Way), because the money stays local. We really love that.”

Leners said various departments at Exmark hold their own raffles and other events, including a pie throwing event that was added last year.

“One of the big things that we do is a raffle, and those go over really well with the employees,” she said. “We have items that go from Exmark logoed merchandise, to local gift cards that we get, up to a Toro snow thrower. We ask our different departments to donate or run fundraising events.”

Exmark’s parent company, Toro, contributes matching funds to what is raised locally at Exmark.

The fundraising efforts narrowly exceeded last year’s amount of $70,500.

The funds raised were given to Gage County United Way, which in turn takes applications from area nonprofit organizations and redistributes the money to help local agencies.

“Nonprofits around town put in applications for certain projects, the YMCA and the Willow Center, and they come in and have a program that we’re going to help with and donate funds based on things they have asked for, depending on what our budget is for the year,” said Jon Deines, President of Gage County United Way. “All of our money goes back into the community.”

Deines said Exmark’s annual contribution accounts for around ⅔ of the United Ways annual budget, and is a significant boost for the organization.

“They are a big part of our budget,” he said. “Without the support of Exmark locally and Toro nationally we wouldn’t be able to support the organizations that we do in town. It wouldn’t happen without them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0