Exmark temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Exmark Manufacturing has closed its doors for three weeks as a result of COVID-19, the first plant in Beatrice’s Industrial Park to announce it's doing so.
The Toro Company, the parent company of Exmark, released a press release Monday that employees who have the virus or are involuntarily quarantined have two weeks of paid leave. The company intends to continue operations to the extent possible while employees work remotely, but is temporarily suspending and reducing levels of production at different facilities and anticipating a reduced demand for products in certain businesses.
“The Toro Company is in a solid financial position,” Richard M. Olson, The Toro Company’s chairman and chief executive officer, said. “We have a strong balance sheet and adequate liquidity to navigate the uncertainty of the current situation and to be well-positioned when the health and economic environments improve.”
Daryn Walters, general manager of Exmark in Beatrice, said the plant will be doing routine maintenance and inventory during the shutdown, something they typically shut down for in June or July. He said Exmark is following CDC, World Health Organization and state and local authority recommendations, and that the current plan is to reopen on Sunday, April 19.
“Anything that’s been recommended that’s intended to slow the virus spread we’ve tried to enact here,” Walters said. “We’ve looked first and foremost at our associates that can perform their job functions remotely, and we’ve offered that to a number of different associates. Again, the intention here is the less people we have in the facility, the less risk we bring into the building.”
Walters said less than 25% of associates are currently working in the building.
“The business is a significant part of this community,” Walters said. “We recognize that. We are all working very, very hard under the conditions that we’re operating today. It’s unfortunate, but we remain cautiously optimistic. We know that there’ll be some bumpy periods in front of us, but I would say that we are well-poised to come out of this as things settle with this virus nationally.”
The Nebraska Department of Labor announced Thursday, March 26, that 15,668 new unemployment insurance claims were filed during the week ending March 21. This is an increase of 1,861% from the previous week, when 799 claims were filed.
Prior to that week, the highest weekly count of initial claims had been 4,003 for the week ending January 9, 2010, as initial claims were elevated beginning in Nebraska from 2008 through 2011 due to the Great Recession. Last week’s 15,668 nearly matched the entire peak month of 16,404 claims field in December, 2009.
Any workers in a non-paid status due to COVID-19 may file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits online at NEworks.nebraska.gov, or the NEworks mobile app.
On March 24, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced that from March 22 through May 2, NDOL would be waiving the requirement to search for work, as well as the requirement to serve an unpaid waiting week once eligibility is determined. Employers whose workers file claims tied to COVID-19 will also not be charged for those benefits. Nebraska’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund will instead be used.
If an employer is laying off a large number of workers, they may file a claim in NEworks on behalf of these workers. Instructions are found on the NDOL website at dol.nebraska.gov/UIBenefits.
According to a NDOL press release, due to a high call volume, unemployment insurance questions should be emailed to ndol.nichelp@nebraska.gov and should include contact information.
Correction: the statements following the first quote were made by Walters, not Olson.
