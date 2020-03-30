Exmark temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Exmark Manufacturing has closed its doors for three weeks as a result of COVID-19, the first plant in Beatrice’s Industrial Park to announce it's doing so.

The Toro Company, the parent company of Exmark, released a press release Monday that employees who have the virus or are involuntarily quarantined have two weeks of paid leave. The company intends to continue operations to the extent possible while employees work remotely, but is temporarily suspending and reducing levels of production at different facilities and anticipating a reduced demand for products in certain businesses.

“The Toro Company is in a solid financial position,” Richard M. Olson, The Toro Company’s chairman and chief executive officer, said. “We have a strong balance sheet and adequate liquidity to navigate the uncertainty of the current situation and to be well-positioned when the health and economic environments improve.”

Daryn Walters, general manager of Exmark in Beatrice, said the plant will be doing routine maintenance and inventory during the shutdown, something they typically shut down for in June or July. He said Exmark is following CDC, World Health Organization and state and local authority recommendations, and that the current plan is to reopen on Sunday, April 19.