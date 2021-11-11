Extension candidate visits Beatrice

Dr. Charles Stoltenow has been named the priority candidate in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s search for the next Dean and Director of Nebraska Extension.

He visited Beatrice on Wednesday afternoon as a part of the state-wide tour.

Stoltenow grew up on a diversified farm in southeastern North Dakota. He received his Bachelors of Science in Animal Science, Research and Science Option from North Dakota State University and received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Iowa State University.

Upon graduation he started an equine practice in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I learned a lot about business, customer service and soon realized I was in over my head,” said Stoltenow.

Stoltenow worked with the USDA as a federal veterinarian which allowed him to work with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. He was a member of the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service where he investigated and studied human epidemiology at the Nebraska Department of Health in Lincoln.

He became the Extension Veterinarian at North Dakota State University before moving into administration.

Stoltenow is an assistant director of North Dakota State University Extension located in Fargo, North Dakota. He also serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Leader. He has worked with NDSU Extension for 25 years.

“I feel very comfortable in Nebraska and with the Extension system. I’ve been working with some of the program leaders for several years,” said Stoltenow. “As I look at Nebraska, it has a strength and depth that is staggering. Extension is a great program and has great opportunities. Nebraska is the next level up for me personally. I think I bring some skills and different experiences with a positive outlook.”

Stoltenow said he believed that Extension has historically focused on agriculture, but saw a need to engage the urban population.

“We need to get better at looking for opportunities to serve others. We need to get better at communicating our value,” Stoltenow said.

Stoltenow said he is passionate about people and empowering them to improve their lives through science and evidence-based education.

The public has been invited to provide feedback on the candidate.

