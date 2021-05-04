Factory in tiny DeWitt putting tools on the market again

Fink cited advances in technology and materials for the improved products. The factory produces and ships about 300 to 600 tools each day.

“For the average person, these could be the last tools you’ll ever need to buy,” said plant manager Kurtis Voelker.

As Malco intends to launch five more Eagle Grip products throughout the year, other businesses in DeWitt have also benefited from the factory restarting production.

Connie Fishburn, manager of the downtown convenience store DeWitt Quick, indicated that the increased business sparked by factory employees is allowing her to explore different items to sell, including craft beer.

“It’s definitely good to see production come back and not see the building sit empty anymore,” she said.

Village Clerk and Treasurer Moria Holly said that it’s too soon to say exactly what kind of impact Eagle Grip will have on the town’s tax revenue but that the plant is almost certain to improve the fiscal health of a town that, according to Badman’s estimations, has seen property tax valuations decline by about $8 million since the plant closed 13 years ago.

“The fact that the factory is there will increase our property valuations,” said Badman, who has served 31 years on the Village Board.