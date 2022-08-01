Fair ‘all stars’ recognized during event

The annual All-Star Award Ceremony was held on Saturday afternoon at the Gage County Fair.

The awards recognize the high point exhibitors in each division and special contests that are on display during the Gage County Fair. The static exhibits include baked goods, clothing, decorating, engineering projects, photography and plants.

“These awards are for the highest quality of exhibits in each area,” said Kerri McGrury, current 4-H Council President.

McGrury welcomed the youth, parents and grandparents to the ceremony on Saturday afternoon in the 4-H Inc. building.

“4-H is a longstanding tradition in Gage County,” she said. “In many families it has been passed from generation to generation.”

There are currently 22 active 4-H Clubs in Gage County, including members and Clover Kids youth. There are also several independent members.

Seven youths were recognized for 10 years of consecutive membership during the event, including Maddy Yocum, Avery Kraus, Natalie Trauernicht, Hannah Parde, Trenn Hoffman-Ideus, Colton Bales and Kate Kostal.

McGrury recognized current 4-H Council and Gage County Ag Society members.

“The fair would not be possible without the many volunteers and support from parents and families in Gage County.”