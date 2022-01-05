Fairbury Fire Department receives grant

Any community outside Lincoln and Omaha city limits is eligible to participate by hosting a blood drive in support of the Hometown Heroes campaign. There is no limit to the number of blood drives your community can hold. Awards will be allocated based on the total collections combined. • Based on the success of your community’s blood drive(s), you’ll have the opportunity to direct up to $1,200 toward funding a charity in your community. Awards may not be directed to the organization sponsoring the drive, nor used for a general fund. To get started, email us at blooddrives@ncbb.org or call 402-486-9414. Or visit NCBB.ORG/HEROES to learn more.