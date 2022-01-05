Fairbury Fire Department receives grant

FAIRBURY – The Fairbury Rural Fire Department was awarded $750 for the community’s participation in this year’s Nebraska Community Blood Bank Hometown Heroes blood drive campaign.
With 61 units collected over the summer, the drives at JCH&L earned Hometown Heroes funds to support the departments rescue equipment, according to a press release.
The department averages about 30 rescue calls a year.
Nebraska Community Bloodbank is JCH&L’s blood supplier. A bloodmobile comes to JCH&L’s campus about every eight weeks. The next drive is set for Monday, Jan. 31.
Nebraska Community Bloodbank offers Hometown Heroes donation dollars to communities outside Lincoln and Omaha which host blood drives. Awards are allocated based on the total collections combined. Communities can direct up to $1,200 to a charity in their community.
Any community outside Lincoln and Omaha city limits is eligible to participate by hosting a blood drive in support of the Hometown Heroes campaign. There is no limit to the number of blood drives your community can hold. Awards will be allocated based on the total collections combined. • Based on the success of your community’s blood drive(s), you’ll have the opportunity to direct up to $1,200 toward funding a charity in your community. Awards may not be directed to the organization sponsoring the drive, nor used for a general fund. To get started, email us at blooddrives@ncbb.org or call 402-486-9414. Or visit NCBB.ORG/HEROES to learn more.
