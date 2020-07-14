Fairbury hospital delays allowing visitors at senior care centers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jefferson Community Health and Life in Fairbury announced it is delaying plans to allow visitors to senior living centers following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Visits from family members to JCH&L Gardenside and Cedarwood assisted living facilities were planned to resume Wednesday, though the hospital announced Tuesday those plans have been delayed by at least a week.

“An increase in cases of COVID-19 in the surrounding counties in our public health district since late last week make us feel we must postpone visits,” said Deb Sutton RN at Jefferson Community Health and Life. “We know everyone is excited to be able to see family again, but safety must be our first priority.”

JCH&L and Cedarwood plan to work closely with Public Health Solutions district health department, and comply with state and federal guidelines, an announcement stated. Moving forward the long-term care and assisted living facilities will review area statistics and make decisions on a week-by-week basis, working with the local medical director and the public health department.