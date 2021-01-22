Fairbury hospital employee celebrates 50 years

“I like doing what I do,” Everhart said. “It’s been a good 50 years.”

She said there have been lots of challenges with changes over the years, but she has adapted as she needed to.

“It’s always good to learn new stuff,” she said.

She’s been glad to help out with community events and activities through the years – parades, county fairs, health fairs and such.

She remembers some humorous incidents over the years. Like when a Medicare claim went out for a patient who lived in Western, Nebraska, and the Medicare office told the JCH&L business office they needed a town, not a region. She remembers when fax technology came along she wondered what she would ever use that for. And not so many months later she was asking people “do you have a fax machine? You could just fax that to me.” She remembers the years that JCH&L paid $5 a month for employees for their health insurance. It’s much more than that now – and employees pay a portion of the cost, as well.

Her 50th year of employment was marked by a global COVID-19 pandemic. She said she had never in her 50 years seen anything like it. She said she was proud of her facility and her coworkers for all that they have done to help patients and the community.