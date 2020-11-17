Fairbury hospital increasing COVID-19 precautions

*JCH&L Fairbury Clinic is postponing physicals.

*Fairbury Clinic will see patients who need to be seen for followup for chronic conditions in the mornings, and will see patients who have health concerns other than COVID/respiratory (and have no more than one COVID symptom) in the afternoons.

*Clinic patients are asked to bring no more than one other person with them to their appointment, if needed for assistance.

*Patients who will be seen in the clinic will be asked to wait in their vehicle until their appointment, rather than in the waiting room.

*Virtual visits or telephone visits will be encouraged at the Fairbury Clinic for all who are able to use them.

*Patients with COVID symptoms will not be seen inside the clinic. The patients will be advised of the location of their visit when they make the appointment.

Plymouth Clinic

*Plymouth Clinic is closed until further notice.

JCH&L Outpatient Services