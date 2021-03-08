Fairbury hospital named one of top 100

For the seventh has been named a top 100 critical access hospital in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

“We are proud to be recognized again for our daily commitment to providing quality, professional health care to residents of Jefferson County and beyond, while maintaining an efficient facility,” said Burke Kline, DHA, CEO of Jefferson Community Health & Life.

Jefferson Community Health & Life scored in the top 100 of critical access hospitals on the iVantage Strength INDEX in 2021, and previously made the Top 100 list in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. This is the seventh time in eight years JCH&L has made the list of Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals. The annual Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals award is based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics, and is regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence.