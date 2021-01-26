Fairbury hospital planning vaccination rollout

Jefferson Community Health & Life's Fairbury clinic expects to begin scheduling vaccinations in the near future for patients.

Clinic workers will begin calling patients soon to schedule vaccinations, beginning with the oldest patients. JCH&L is following the guidelines from Public Health Solutions and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“We will receive a limited number of vaccinations each week, and will need to make sure we have the right number of patients scheduled each week to utilize all vaccine available to us,” said Amber Brunow, infection preventionist.

The hospital will receive the Moderna vaccine which requires two doses taken 28 days apart.

Clinic workers will mail flyers with information about the clinics and the vaccine to all patients who are 75 and older, a press release stated. Patients will be called in order of age. Each patient will be asked questions about their health status and will be given vaccine clinic information. Health officials ask that patients not call the clinic asking to set up appointments.

Online registration is not required for those who are 75 and older, and clinic officials are working on additional plans for those who are 65 and older or those who have underlying health conditions.

Public Health Solutions will offer community clinics at a later date.

