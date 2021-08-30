 Skip to main content
Fairbury man arrested for exposing himself at Beatrice business
Fairbury man arrested for exposing himself at Beatrice business

Surveillance footage helped police arrest a man accused of exposing himself in a Beatrice business.

Police received reports at around 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 that a male had exposed himself to a female inside a business on West Court Street in Beatrice.

According to a press release from the police department, officers reviewed video surveillance and were able to identify the suspect as Greg Katz, of Fairbury.

He was cited for indecent exposure, a class 2 misdemeanor.

