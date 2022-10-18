Fairbury man arrested fur DUI after train hits car

Authorities believe a Fairbury man was under the influence when his vehicle was struck by a train this week.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday the Jefferson County 911 Center received a call in reference to a vehicle being struck by a Union Pacific Train at the intersection of Fourth and C streets in Fairbury.

A press release stated the 911 Center was advised that no one was in the vehicle when it was struck by the train as the driver had made it out of the vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with the driver of the vehicle and determined he was the sole occupant.

The driver was identified as 68-year-old Ray Lowe, of Fairbury. During the investigation it was determined that Lowe was operating a 2003 Hyundai Elantra and was traveling southbound on C Street when the vehicle dropped a wheel off the roadway and became high centered and stalled out.

Lowe was able to exit the vehicle before it was struck by the train. During the investigation it was determined that alcohol may have been a factor in the accident. Through the investigation deputies believed that Lowe was under the influence of alcohol and Lowe was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Lowe was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and booked in for DUI.