Fairbury vaccination clinic opening Friday

Jefferson Community Health & Life has started calling patients to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations, starting with Fairbury Clinic patients who are over 90.

JCH&L is limited to 100 vaccinations per week, and vaccinations will be given by appointment only. JCH&L is following the guidelines from Public Health Solutions and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“We will receive a limited number of vaccinations each week, and will need to make sure we have the right number of patients scheduled each week to utilize all vaccine available to us,” said Amber Brunow, infection preventionist.

Fairbury Clinic patients who are 75 and older have been mailed flyers with information about the clinics and the vaccine, a press release stated. Patients will be called in order of age. Each patient will be asked questions about their health status and will be given vaccine clinic information. The scheduler will schedule first and second doses of the vaccine, which are 28 days apart.