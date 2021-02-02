Fairbury vaccination clinic opening Friday

Jefferson Community Health & Life has started calling patients to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations, starting with Fairbury Clinic patients who are over 90.
JCH&L is limited to 100 vaccinations per week, and vaccinations will be given by appointment only. JCH&L is following the guidelines from Public Health Solutions and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“We will receive a limited number of vaccinations each week, and will need to make sure we have the right number of patients scheduled each week to utilize all vaccine available to us,” said Amber Brunow, infection preventionist.
Fairbury Clinic patients who are 75 and older have been mailed flyers with information about the clinics and the vaccine, a press release stated. Patients will be called in order of age. Each patient will be asked questions about their health status and will be given vaccine clinic information. The scheduler will schedule first and second doses of the vaccine, which are 28 days apart.
Fairbury Clinic patients who did not receive a flyer or other Jefferson County residents who are 90 or older and are interested in receiving the vaccine may call 402-587-5188. This special vaccination line will be answered by a voicemail. Please leave your name, phone number and birth date if you are interested in receiving the vaccine. You will receive a return call to determine eligibility and schedule.
Fairbury Clinic physicians support vaccination of their patients. They have instructed schedulers to ask health questions, and if any concerns arise they will provide further instructions.
Some vaccine information:
*This will be the Moderna vaccine. It requires 2 doses 28 days apart.
*The most commonly reported side effects were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, nausea and vomiting, and fever. More people experience these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose.
*You should not get this vaccine if you have had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine, or to a previous dose of this vaccine.
*You may not have had any other vaccination of any type for the 14 days prior to receiving this vaccine.