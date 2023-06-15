A Fairbury woman was arrested for a firearm offense and driving under the influence after the car she was driving got stuck on railroad tracks in Beatrice.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, a police officer was dispatched to a Chevrolet Camaro stuck on the railroad tracks at S.W. 32nd Street and Blue Ridge Drive.

A press release stated a female in the driver’s seat was identified as 48-year-old Brandee N. Freauf of Fairbury.

Freauf appeared unsteady on her feet and arrest documents noted she had blood shot and watery eyes.

She allegedly gave police permission to search the vehicle to look for her license, and they found a loaded firearm in the center console.

Documents stated Freauf did not have a license as she was arrested on June 5 for driving under the influence in Lincoln and had a license revocation from that arrest.

Freauf refused to perform field sobriety maneuvers and a preliminary breath test revealed an alcohol level of .376.

She was placed under arrest for third offense DUI and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.