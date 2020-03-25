Fairbury woman injured when car hit by train

A Fairbury motorist was injured this week after the car she was driving was hit by a train.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Fairbury Fire Department, and Jefferson County Ambulance District #33 responded to the report of a collision at the intersection of fourth and C streets in Fairbury that involved a car and a train.

Upon investigation of the scene, a press release from the sheriff’s office stated the driver of the vehicle had attempted to cross the intersection and the vehicle became high centered on the railroad tracks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver attempted to get the vehicle, a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Isabella Kenley, 22, of Fairbury moved from the tracks.

A passenger in the vehicle observed the train coming and exited the car while the driver remained in the vehicle. The train struck the car at the intersection and dragged it a short way until it came to rest approximately 100 feet from the intersection.

Major damage was sustained to the passenger side and front of the vehicle.