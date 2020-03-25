Fairbury woman injured when car hit by train

A Fairbury motorist was injured this week after the car she was driving was hit by a train.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Fairbury Fire Department, and Jefferson County Ambulance District #33 responded to the report of a collision at the intersection of fourth and C streets in Fairbury that involved a car and a train.
Upon investigation of the scene, a press release from the sheriff’s office stated the driver of the vehicle had attempted to cross the intersection and the vehicle became high centered on the railroad tracks.
The driver attempted to get the vehicle, a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Isabella Kenley, 22, of Fairbury moved from the tracks.
A passenger in the vehicle observed the train coming and exited the car while the driver remained in the vehicle. The train struck the car at the intersection and dragged it a short way until it came to rest approximately 100 feet from the intersection.
Major damage was sustained to the passenger side and front of the vehicle.
The passenger in the vehicle then went to the vehicle and rendered aid to the driver who was later transported to Jefferson Community Health and Life with injuries. The passenger of the vehicle sustained no injuries.
This incident was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and no seat belts were in use at the time.
