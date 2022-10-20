 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury woman taken to hospital after crash

Authorities believe speed was a factor in a crash that sent a Fairbury woman to the hospital.

Shortly after noon Monday Gage County Sheriff’s deputies, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, and Beatrice Rural Fire were dispatched to a single-vehicle injury crash on Southwest 32nd Road between Sargent and Hickory roads.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that Janice A. Ward, 29, of Fairbury was driving south on Southwest 32nd Road at a high rate of speed. When Ward came over the top of a hill, she observed a northbound vehicle approaching her. Ward moved over in order to allow the northbound vehicle to pass and when she did so, she lost control of her vehicle on the gravel road.

Ward drifted off into the ditch where her vehicle collided with several trees. She was transported to the Beatrice Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ward was issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions.

