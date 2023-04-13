Authorities and Beatrice Public Schools officials are investigating after a fake handgun was found in a backpack at a Beatrice school.

Beatrice Middle School administration and the school resource officer were made aware of a potential weapon located in a student’s backpack on Thursday.

A statement from the district said that administration immediately responded and located a fake handgun inside a backpack that was located in that student’s locker. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that there was not an imminent threat.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff will continue to be our highest priority,” the statement said. “We appreciate continued efforts in reporting all safety concerns to appropriate school and law enforcement personnel.”

Weapons or look-a-likes violate Beatrice Middle School’s code of conduct as well as state law and administration have issued consequences associated with the situation, the statement said.