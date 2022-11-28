Fall Farmers Market include all the sights and smells of the holidays

Shoppers were greeted with all the sights and smells of the holiday season at the Fall Farmers Market was held at Vintage Venue on Saturday morning.

Michael Sothan, Executive Director of Main Street Beatrice, said it was very exciting to see the event happening on Small Business Saturday.

“Main Street hosts the farmers market and there is no doubt that each of the vendors is a small business and independent entrepreneur,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to showcase the local produce, wares and goods at this event.”

A breakfast buffet was offered to shoppers that included several different types of quiches, roasted potatoes, a mandarin orange salad with a lemon grass dressing, baked French toast, baked pancakes with apples, bacon and sausage. Gluten free options were also available.

“It was my goal to use as many locally sourced produce and meats as possible in the breakfast,” Schoneweis said. “I love to create new recipes.”

Riley Reinke, Broken Arrow Farm near Filley, said he was glad for the opportunity to bring a few baked goods and popcorn to the Fall Farmer’s Market.

He said he hoped to have more produce, but he lost his high tunnel in the December storm last year. He said that this is the first year that he had grown and packaged popcorn.

Shelena Maquire, Beatrice, had several earring designs to choose from at her table.

“I can’t make it to the regular season farmers market because of work, but I use some of the machines at the Beatrice Public Library and this is a good chance to sell those,” she said.

Linda Monfelt, with Bee Bum of Adams, said she is a regular at the farmer’s market, but knew local honey would be popular gifts. She said she had someone with a space at the Odell Craft Show on Saturday also.

Other vendors brought crafts, quilts, denim bibs, potholders and rugs, while several offered candy, baked goods or coffee. Twelve vendors participated in the market.

Schoneweis said she felt like it was well attended for the first year and hoped to be able to offer more of the same type of events in the future.

Katie Janzen, of West End Farms of Plymouth and one of the organizers of the event, said she thought the morning event went well and plans to work with the other vendors to improve on the indoor farmer’s markets.