Fall Farmers Market will be held at Vintage Venue on Saturday

Vintage Venue will host a Fall Farmers Market and Breakfast Buffet on Saturday morning.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon with vendors being available from 9 a.m to noon.

Katie Jantzen, owner of West End Farms, said she was a regular vendor at the Farmer’s Market during the regular season, but knew there were other areas that have successfully done a fall market.

“I knew that there were a lot of produce and other types of homemade products that could be offered in the fall and as gifts,” Jantzen said.

A group of vendors with Main Street had contacted Colleen Schoneweis, owner of Vintage Venue, and she had already been thinking of doing something for Small Business Saturday.

“It’s inside which is very important to vendors in the fall in Nebraska,” Jantzen said.

There will be 12 vendors on-site during the market. Products available will range from fresh greens, radishes, sweet potatoes, onions, honey, beeswax products, eggs and baked goods. Crafts, denim rugs, coffee and pressed flowers are also on the list of what will be offered for sale.

A list of vendors can be found at www.westendfarmne.com/winter-market.

“In addition to the products being for sale at the market, Colleen is using a lot of fresh and local produce in the breakfast,” Jantzen said. “It will be a good opportunity to shop local, support local business and check off a few names on the gift list.”

Breakfast tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the event or online at http://vintage-venue-beatrice.square.site.