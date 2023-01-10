Falls City Senior designed MUDECAS t-shirt

The 94th Annual MUDECAS basketball tournament began on Monday in Beatrice at the City Auditorium and the Beatrice Middle School gym.

Macy Keller, of Falls City Sacred Heart, submitted the design that was chosen as the official t-shirt for the event.

Bruce Vitosh with the Beatrice Noon Kiwanis said students from participating schools were invited to submit a design for the t-shirt in November.

“It was an effort to encourage more student participation in in the MUDECAS Association activities,” he said.

Senior Macy Keller said her art teacher had asked her if she wanted to submit something, but it wasn’t until Assistant Basketball Coach Adam Santo encourage her that she really worked on it.

“I have to give him credit too because he helped me with this,” she said. “I just looked at past year’s shirts and got my ideas together before I created this design.”

Keller has participated in volleyball, basketball, track, one-act, journalism, speech, student council, pep club, and Helping Hands throughout her high school career. She was a class president her freshman and junior years and is the current president of her senior class.

She was inducted into National Honor Society her sophomore year and is current the president of the organization at Falls City Sacred Heart. She has been on high honor roll all four years of high school.

Keller also volunteers her time helping at vacation bible school, American Red Cross blood drives and Helping Hands.

She said she plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after high school with a major in Business Administration.

Keller noted that she has enjoyed art and being creative since she was a child.

“I’ve always had a passion for art. I love doing it and it’s always been a way for me to express myself.”

Adam Santo said he may have encouraged her, but she deserves the credit.

“She did the work,” he said.

Keller will be recognized at the MUDECAS tournament on Friday before the Falls City Sacred Heart girls’ basketball game. She received a free t-shirt and a coupon to use at the concession stand during the tournament.

T-shirts are available to purchase for $20 at the auditorium during the tournament.