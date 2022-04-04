Family raises money by hiding eggs

The second annual Eggs for Emeline fundraiser is underway.

The Kroese family of Hallam will hide candy filled eggs in your yard for a donation. They are serving the Beatrice, Crete, Dorchester, DeWitt and Wilber areas.

All of the donations go to The Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST).

Amber Kroese, Emeline’s mom, said last year the goal was to put out 1,000 eggs and they did just over 3,000 eggs. This year the goal is 5,000 eggs.

“It’s fun for our family and for the family that has requested the eggs, it’s one less thing they have to worry about on Easter weekend," Kroese said. "The work’s done for them and the money is going to a good cause."

Approximately 1 in 20,000 people suffer from Angelman Syndrome categorizing it as very rare.

“It is a neurological disease in which the protein in the brain is missing and effects how the brain communicates with other parts of the body,” said Kroese.

Typically children are not diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome until around age two, but Emeline was identified shortly after birth.

“Brian and I brought this tiny baby home from the hospital to our older girls, Emerson and Ellerie. After about two weeks we were back in the hospital in NICU and our journey began,” Kroese said.

Emeline’s gross and fine motor skills have been affected, in addition to her speech. She is five and she just started walking a couple of months ago. She has seizures, feeding issues and a sleep disorder.

“Until she was about 19 months old, she slept all the time, but now Emeline only sleeps about two hours a night. Her brain just doesn’t create melatonin,” Kroese said. “Some nights she just plays, but some a little more difficult.”

Emeline also has no awareness for safety issues and has incredible strength for a child.

Kroese said that she is with Emeline the majority of the time, but the entire family is involved in her care.

“We worried about sending her to school, but she loves it and all of the teachers and aides have been amazing,” she said.

Emeline attends Kindergarten at Crete Elementary.

“Because FAST is not grant or government funded, it is so important for parents and community to be involved in fundraising,” she said.

FAST has been researching cures for the disorder.

Customers can order 25 -100 eggs for $15 to $55. The eggs can be hidden in the front or back yards of the chosen address on Friday or Saturday evening of Easter weekend for next morning hunts. A selected number of eggs can also be ordered and not hidden or a donation can be given without eggs. Paypal and Venmo (@Amber-Kroese) are accepted as forms of payment.

“I’ve posted a link on several Facebook pages, but people can also email Emelinestrong15@yahoo.com for the link to the order page,” said Kroese.

Kroese said volunteers have donated eggs, candy and time to the project. The order deadline is April 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0