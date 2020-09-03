Family-run Nebraska pharmacies announce merger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After roughly two years of discussions, two family-run pharmacies in Nebraska, Deines Pharmacy and Kubat Health Care, announced a merger on Sept. 1 that aims to benefit the Beatrice and Omaha communities.

“This probably comes as a surprise to people, but it’s the same faces, same service,” owner Mitch Deines said. “Everything is going to be the same at Deines Pharmacy in Beatrice. All we did in this deal was strengthen some of our departments for our patients, to better serve them.”

Deines said the Kubat merger will help the Beatrice pharmacy with respiratory and mobility products, as well as compounding prescriptions.

“The BiPAPs, the CPAPs, the oxygen concentrators and things like that, you have to employ a repertory therapist,” Deines said. “That’s a difficult thing to do in a smaller community. Kubat’s have seven or eight of them on staff. We intend to bring one of their respiratory therapists down to Beatrice on a regular basis so that we can start getting set up to do some of that stuff.”

Deines said Kubat’s will have access to the pharmacy’s survey process to bill Medicare for medical equipment, involvement techniques for area nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and access to their mastectomy department’s services.