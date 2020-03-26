Family visits Kensington resident through window as facility closes to public

While families can contact residents at retirement facilities by talking on the phone and video chat apps, others have brought a whole new meaning to the term “social distancing."

On Wednesday, Katherine Sedlacek and Sharon Hofeling traveled from Lincoln and Firth to visit their mother, 91-year-old Helen Willet, at The Kensington Senior Living Facility in Beatrice.

Supplied with lawn chairs, drinks, homemade cherry pie and cookies, the women sat outside and spent a sunny afternoon seeing their mom through a window while talking to her on the phone. A Kensington employee acted as a go-between so Willet could have some of the sweets, as well.

“Phones are okay,” Sedlacek said. "We’ve tried to get her to do iPad. She does that once in a while with FaceTime. But she misses hugs, and so do we."

“She’s used to seeing us more often, so she’s very lonely,” Hofeling said.

The three talked about the masks Sedlacek and Hofeling made for the Kensington, and that Willet could select mask designs for individuals.