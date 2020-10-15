Family welcomes birth of first grandson through BCH windows

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lake said she was surprised when the family called to ask what window they were at, but that it was nice to see them out there. She said her parents are from Florida, and decided to wait and visit after everyone returned home since they can’t be in the hospital.

“We can’t wait to bring him home and be able to have everybody together and hugging him…My mom will be here in a little bit. She’s going to be up at that window, I’m sure, the whole time,” Lake said.

Diane Vicars, senior executive for marketing communications at BCH, said that current hospital restrictions allow one support person in a room, but that they’re asked not to come and go. She said both labor and delivery units are on the first floor of the hospital, and families are welcome to visit through the windows for the time being.

“If the number of positive [COVID-19] cases continue to increase, if that continues to stay high, we will keep the visitation rules in place,” Vicars said. “Part of it is limiting those interactions not just for the patients but for our staff, as well. Because if our staff gets sick, then that limits the amount of staffing that we have available to take care of patients. And to deliver babies.”