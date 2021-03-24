Farm and ranch store plans to open in Beatrice this week

A new farm and ranch store is planning to open this week in east Beatrice.

Bomgaars Supply, Inc., a retail chain based in Sioux City, Iowa, will open the doors to its new location at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Store manager Ben Leppert said it took a lot of work to get the store ready, and he’s eager for Thursday’s opening.

“There is a ton involved,” he said. “We started empty and redid the floors and started building fixtures. After that we started setting up and getting freight in. It comes in a sequence by department. We’re pretty much at the end of it now.”

It was announced last November that Bomgaars planned to open a location at the former Shopko building in Beatrice.

The 34,000 sq. ft. store is located at 123 N. 24th St. in Beatrice.

Leppert, a Minnesota native, moved to Beatrice with his family for the job after leading a store in Loveland, Colo.

“I bought a house here and my wife and son are here,” he said. “We were looking to get back to a small town. Loveland is pretty busy and crazy, so we’re happy to be here.”