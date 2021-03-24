Farm and ranch store plans to open in Beatrice this week

A new farm and ranch store is planning to open this week in east Beatrice.
Bomgaars Supply, Inc., a retail chain based in Sioux City, Iowa, will open the doors to its new location at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Store manager Ben Leppert said it took a lot of work to get the store ready, and he’s eager for Thursday’s opening.
“There is a ton involved,” he said. “We started empty and redid the floors and started building fixtures. After that we started setting up and getting freight in. It comes in a sequence by department. We’re pretty much at the end of it now.”
It was announced last November that Bomgaars planned to open a location at the former Shopko building in Beatrice.
The 34,000 sq. ft. store is located at 123 N. 24th St. in Beatrice.
Leppert, a Minnesota native, moved to Beatrice with his family for the job after leading a store in Loveland, Colo.
“I bought a house here and my wife and son are here,” he said. “We were looking to get back to a small town. Loveland is pretty busy and crazy, so we’re happy to be here.”
In addition to looking forward to manage the store, Leppert said he’s also pleased with the location and thinks Bomgaars will fare well on the east side of Beatrice.
“It seems like anybody that lives over on this side or outside of Beatrice has to travel all the way through town,” he said. “I think we’re in a really good location for the community and people outside of Beatrice, too.”
The store will have 25 employees when it opens, with more positions likely being added in the future. A grand opening celebration is planned to start April 8, and will include giveaways and prizes.
Bomgaars is a fourth-generation company, privately owned by Roger and Jane Bomgaars. The corporate office and distribution center is headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa, where the company originated in 1952.
Over the past 30 years, Bomgaars has reinvested in the company to construct new buildings, enlarge or renovate existing ones and add locations as opportunities present themselves.
The company has nearly 100 stores in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado and Wyoming.
Bomgaars has approximately 2,500 employees.
The company sells items in a variety of categories, including lawn and garden, footwear and clothing, farm, pet, automotive, electrical, plumbing, hardware, housewares, and toys.