Farmers market draws crowds, despite COVID-19 concerns

But for other vendors like Trinidad Jenson, who sells baked good and crafts through her business Homemade Kolache, Jam/Jellies by Trini, the cancelation of craft shows she participated in as well as the Wilber Czech Festival has impacted her sales. This is also Jenson’s first time at the Beatrice Market, and she sells items online, as well.

“Kind of like a business and a hobby, because I do it for fun,” Jenson said.

Lauri Baumann from Sicily Creek Jellies has been participating at the Beatrice Farmer’s Market for 13 years, and also participates in markets in Wymore and Fairbury. She said this season may be better than any before.

“I don’t know if the numbers are so much better, but I think people come to buy rather than just look,” Baumann said.

The market is currently following recommendations from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture in regards to COVID-19, including vendors changing gloves often, having vendors handle all the items until it’s been purchased, not allowing people to sample items, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“Just take some of the necessary precautions to make sure the market can stay open throughout the year,” Sothan explained.

The market is scheduled for every Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m., with the last market scheduled for Oct. 8.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.