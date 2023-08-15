Fat Rabbit Produce's Chet McGrury IV helps Lorrie Stierwalt at the Farmers Market. The market is open on Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. at the 6th and High streets parking lot.
Christina Lyons
The Farmers Market has a variety of mid-summer produce available at the weekly event.
Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said they are in the middle of the mid-summer peak season.
“We are in the middle of the summer peak season with a lot of tomatoes and sweet corn,” he said. "We’re starting to see watermelon, cantaloupe and all those summer favorites. Plus, all those leafy greens.
“Our market always has an assortment of baked goods, flowers, coffee and handcrafted items. I think people are always impressed with the variety,” he said.
The Thursday market averages 17 vendors on a weekly basis. They plan to continue through the middle of October.
Mid-summer is peak season for favorite summer produce like sweet corn at the Beatrice Farmer's Market.
Christina Lyons
The senior citizen coupons for fresh produce are accepted with several vendors.
Fat Rabbit Produce's Chet McGrury IV said he has cantaloupe, tomatoes and okra that are producing well right now.
“The okra has a good fresh flavor,” he said.
West End Farm's Katie Jantzen said the heat has been a factor in attendance.
“The market started off really well,” she said. “I have a variety of different types of tomatoes that are just ripening, onions, green beans and peppers.”
Broken Arrow Farms Riley Reinke said he has watermelon that he added to the market.
“There are different varieties with seeds and seedless,” he said.
West End Farm's Katie Jantzen helps a customer at the Beatrice Farmers Market. The market is open on Thursdays until mid-October.
Christina Lyons
Vendor Karmelina Nanneman said this was the first season she had been involved as a vendor. She sells a variety of jewelry and just added candles in the last few weeks.
“It’s been good,” she said. “I’ve been busy making new inventory.”
The Beatrice Farmers Market is held in the parking lot at 6th and High streets on Thursday afternoons from 4-6:30 p.m.
The states producing the most fruits and vegetables
States Producing the Most Fruits & Vegetables
Photo Credit: Jasmine Sahin / Shutterstock
Many sectors of the economy have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one of the sectors that has faced the greatest challenges in the U.S. is also one of the most critical: agriculture.
The early days and weeks of the pandemic were difficult for many agricultural businesses as shutdowns created
major disruptions for some of their primary customers. Much of the food service industry shut down overnight in March 2020, drastically scaling back one of the primary sales markets for farmers. In response, more agricultural producers shifted their focus to retail grocery and wholesalers. However, they paid a steep price in the form of lost products and new costs in labor and logistics to adapt to different distribution channels.
Since then, agriculture has faced many of the same
supply chain and labor challenges currently plaguing the rest of the economy. Supply chain breakdowns have meant that farms have been struggling to obtain supplies and equipment that they need and that it has become more difficult to transport their products to customers. Labor force participation remains below pre-pandemic levels, especially in low-wage occupations, which has contributed to a shortage of pickers and other agricultural workers. Because produce is perishable, these issues have caused millions of pounds of produce to go unharvested or spoil before reaching consumers.
These disruptions pose a problem for consumers, who may have less ability to access high-quality fresh food at a low price, but also for the economy at large. Fresh produce in the form of fruits, nuts, and vegetables represents nearly a quarter of the total production value of U.S. crops. These products are also part of a larger value chain in the food industry that includes food processing plants, distributors, restaurants and other food service businesses, and grocery. This means that challenges in growing, harvesting, and supplying fresh produce creates additional struggles downstream for other closely related businesses.
Shutterstock
Fruits and veggies account for about a quarter of total production value of US crops
These issues are also likely to affect what crops farms choose to grow and in what amounts. Because crops take time to raise, farmers essentially must make
decisions in the present based on predictions about what the market might look like months in advance. With continued uncertainty, agricultural producers may prefer to shift more of their focus to crops that have higher value to improve their margins. In general, tree nuts and fruits tend to have higher production value than vegetables.
Fruits and nuts account for about twice the economic value of veggies
The current state of the agricultural market also underscores the importance of domestic agricultural production. In recent years, the U.S. has been importing a large share of its fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, with imports totaling more than
$24 billion in 2019. But with ongoing supply chain challenges worldwide, production closer to home will be important in maintaining the supply of food.
These fruits and vegetables come from a relatively small number of states where agricultural production is highly concentrated. The leader among these states is California, which is responsible for nearly 70% of U.S. fruit and vegetable production by itself. California is joined by other Western states like Washington, Oregon, and Arizona among the leaders, along with highly agriculture-dependent states in the South and Midwest.
The data used in this analysis is from the USDA
. All data shown is for the year 2019, the most recent available covering both fruits and vegetables. To identify the states producing the most fruits and vegetables, researchers at Commodity.com calculated the total production value of both fruit and nut crops as well as vegetable crops, measured in dollars. Researchers also calculated what percentage of total U.S. fruit, nut, and vegetable production is accounted for by each state. Only states with available agricultural data from the USDA were included in the study.
Here are the states producing the most fruits and vegetables.
10. Texas
Photo Credit: Joe Belanger / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $348,246,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 0.82% Total fruit production: $163,350,000 Total vegetable production: $184,896,000
Shutterstock
9. New York
Photo Credit: redtbird02 / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $503,842,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 1.19% Total fruit production: $276,937,000 Total vegetable production: $226,905,000
Shutterstock
8. North Carolina
Photo Credit: samray / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $560,492,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 1.32% Total fruit production: $60,811,000 Total vegetable production: $499,681,000
Shutterstock
7. Michigan
Photo Credit: Luis-Fernandez / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $578,847,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 1.37% Total fruit production: $361,709,000 Total vegetable production: $217,138,000
Shutterstock
6. Oregon
Photo Credit: Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $650,912,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 1.54% Total fruit production: $456,326,000 Total vegetable production: $194,586,000
Shutterstock
5. Georgia
Photo Credit: Tonya Crawford / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $823,604,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 1.95% Total fruit production: $308,074,000 Total vegetable production: $515,530,000
Shutterstock
4. Arizona
Photo Credit: Charles T. Peden / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $1,825,539,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 4.31% Total fruit production: $197,188,000 Total vegetable production: $1,628,351,000
Shutterstock
3. Florida
Photo Credit: Aoshi VN / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $2,759,462,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 6.52% Total fruit production: $1,536,612,000 Total vegetable production: $1,222,850,000
Shutterstock
2. Washington
Photo Credit: Edmund Lowe Photography / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $3,396,600,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 8.02% Total fruit production: $3,033,860,000 Total vegetable production: $362,740,000
Shutterstock
1. California
Photo Credit: Lukasz Szwaj / Shutterstock
Total fruit & vegetable production: $29,181,329,000 Share of U.S. total fruit & vegetable production: 68.94% Total fruit production: $21,437,185,000 Total vegetable production: $7,744,144,000
Shutterstock
