The Farmers Market has a variety of mid-summer produce available at the weekly event.

Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said they are in the middle of the mid-summer peak season.

“We are in the middle of the summer peak season with a lot of tomatoes and sweet corn,” he said. "We’re starting to see watermelon, cantaloupe and all those summer favorites. Plus, all those leafy greens.

“Our market always has an assortment of baked goods, flowers, coffee and handcrafted items. I think people are always impressed with the variety,” he said.

The Thursday market averages 17 vendors on a weekly basis. They plan to continue through the middle of October.

The senior citizen coupons for fresh produce are accepted with several vendors.

Fat Rabbit Produce's Chet McGrury IV said he has cantaloupe, tomatoes and okra that are producing well right now.

“The okra has a good fresh flavor,” he said.

West End Farm's Katie Jantzen said the heat has been a factor in attendance.

“The market started off really well,” she said. “I have a variety of different types of tomatoes that are just ripening, onions, green beans and peppers.”

Broken Arrow Farms Riley Reinke said he has watermelon that he added to the market.

“There are different varieties with seeds and seedless,” he said.

Vendor Karmelina Nanneman said this was the first season she had been involved as a vendor. She sells a variety of jewelry and just added candles in the last few weeks.

“It’s been good,” she said. “I’ve been busy making new inventory.”

The Beatrice Farmers Market is held in the parking lot at 6th and High streets on Thursday afternoons from 4-6:30 p.m.

