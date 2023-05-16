If you’ve been craving some fresh produce, you’ll be happy to hear the Beatrice Farmers Market opens this week on Thursday, May 18.

It will be held every Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday until mid-October at 318 N. Sixth St. in the parking lot of Centenary United Methodist Church.

The Farmers Market is organized each season by Main Street Beatrice with support from Nebraska Extension Educator Tara Dunker.

Executive Director Michael Sothan said each week of the season brings new vendors and fresh produce.

“During the 2022 Farmers Market Season there were an average of 13.5 vendors per week,” he said. “A total of 29 different vendors came to Beatrice.

Extension Educator Tara Dunker said there are several reasons to support the local market.

“Supporting your local farmers strengthens your community and local economy,” she said. “On average, only 10 cents of each food dollar returns to the farmer. The other 90 cents goes to corporations for packaging, marketing and transportation. Farmers who sell direct to consumers receive 80 cents of each food dollar which is a needed economic boost during this time in our lives.”

Dunker noted that the farmers market offer foods that align with a healthy eating pattern. Guidelines for a healthy eating pattern recommend getting a variety of food from all five food groups. These food groups include fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy or dairy alternatives.

She encouraged people to visit different booths for seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as local grain, protein and dairy products so you can build a healthy plate.

West End Farm owner Katie Jantzen said she was excited for the Farmer’s Market season.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the season starting because we have a whole bunch of excellent stuff growing right now,” she said. “There is asparagus, rhubarb, and all different types of salad greens including spinach that will be available. We will also have radishes, salad turnips, and green onions. There will be a great variety of early spring crops.”

Jantzen said the early crops don’t last very long into the season and are often purchased quickly on Farmer’s Market days.

“Come early if you want to get your favorites,” she said.

West End Farm also has a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) subscription available and will provide delivery to the Farmer’s Market each week. More information can be found at www.westendfarmne.com .

“The market exists because we have customer support and we are really appreciative of everyone who comes out and makes us a priority in their grocery shopping.”

Dunker said the garden produce rescue program would not be happening during this season due to other requirements on her time.

Sothan said prospective vendors are encouraged to contact Main Street Beatrice for more information. Weekly updates can be found on Facebook at Beatrice Farmers Market.