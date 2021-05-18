Farmers market starts Thursday

The annual Beatrice Farmers Market is set to return to Gage County Thursday, with a change of venue.

Main Street Beatrice’s annual event will begin May 20 at the parking lot of Centenary United Methodist Church at Sixth and High streets in Beatrice.

The event had been held at the Country Cookin’ Cafe parking lot on Court Street for several years, and Main Street director Michael Sothan said the group is eager to start the season at the new location.

“We are certainly excited about the new location,” he said. “The location with Country Cookin’ was truly a good location for us and we really appreciate everything they did to make the farmers market welcome. The opportunity came up with the church and we wanted to take advantage of their offer to let us be located there.”

Sothan added the farmers market, which will be held every Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. until mid-October, typically starts off small and sees an increase in the number of vendors as time goes on and sweet corn, melons and other items come into season.