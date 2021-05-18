Farmers market starts Thursday

The annual Beatrice Farmers Market is set to return to Gage County Thursday, with a change of venue.
Main Street Beatrice’s annual event will begin May 20 at the parking lot of Centenary United Methodist Church at Sixth and High streets in Beatrice.
The event had been held at the Country Cookin’ Cafe parking lot on Court Street for several years, and Main Street director Michael Sothan said the group is eager to start the season at the new location.
“We are certainly excited about the new location,” he said. “The location with Country Cookin’ was truly a good location for us and we really appreciate everything they did to make the farmers market welcome. The opportunity came up with the church and we wanted to take advantage of their offer to let us be located there.”
Sothan added the farmers market, which will be held every Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. until mid-October, typically starts off small and sees an increase in the number of vendors as time goes on and sweet corn, melons and other items come into season.
“Usually the first couple weeks we have around 6-10 vendors, and by the peak we have over 15 per week,” he said. “Usually there are about 30 over the course of the entire year. At the very beginning it’s always just a few less, but still good spring produce with wonderful baked goods, leafy greens, and some of those earlier spring favorites.”
The event was held in 2020, but with requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sothan said in light of decreased case numbers and recently relaxed CDC recommendations, this year’s event will largely be “more like normal.”
“This year we’re scaling back requirements, but are still asking vendors to ensure the use of hand sanitizer and take steps to make sure the farmers market is still safe for themselves and customers. Luckily, being an outdoor event we are confident we can provide a good, safe opportunity for the community and ask customers to take steps to keep everyone safe.
“Really, it comes down to our vendors providing a really high quality product, whether a craft item or produce. We’ve got a lot of diversity in the amount of product, type of product and I think that’s really attractive to people. We see people come from all over to enjoy and utilize the farmer’s market.”
Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can contact Main Street Beatrice at 402-223-3244 for more information.