Farmers Market wraps up season

The final Farmers Market of the season was held Thursday evening in Beatrice with 13 vendors providing locally grown beef, fresh fruit and vegetables, breads, plants and crafts.

Terri Sue Mazza, with Food4Hope, said this has been an excellent year at the Farmers Market.

“I have been here every week and I haven’t done the math yet, but I think this has been the best year of the eight years that I’ve been a vendor,” said Mazza.

The event is sponsored by Main Street Beatrice and was held in a new location this year at the parking lot of Centenary United Methodist Church at Sixth and High streets. Main Street Director Michael Sothan stated they have had approximately 38 vendors at the market this season with an average of 13 vendors in attendance each week.

“The change of location to the Centenary United Methodist Church parking lot has worked well for us,” he said. “We’ve had a good variety of produce, baked good and arts and crafts this year. We’re also appreciative to have worked with the Garden Rescue Program.”

Tara Dunker, University of Nebraska Lincoln Gage County Extension Educator, said this year has been a good year with the Farmers Market for the Garden Rescue program.

“We had a ten-week program in which some of the vendors donated produce which was put in care packages for eleven or more veterans,” said Dunker. “We also had 4,000 pounds of donated produce for the Garden Rescue program overall, but the Farmer’s Market vendors were the largest donors with over 600 pounds. I’m really appreciative of them.

“It’s been a lot of fun too. I incorporated the market in my weekly grocery shopping and in addition to getting great locally grown produce, I’ve enjoyed the relationships that I’ve built with the vendors.”

Riley Reinke of Broken Arrow Farm of Filley participated in the Garden Rescue.

“It was great. We can never plan produce perfectly so we always had some excess and it was nice to be able to donate it somewhere it was going to get used,” Reinke said. “We hope to be able to do that next year.”

Katie Jantzen of West End Farm of Plymouth stated it was nice to have an avenue to send excess produce to someone who will use it.

“Extension has been that middle-man to make that program work,” said Jantzen. “It’s been a great year at the market and I’m really pleased with the new location.”

Main Street Beatrice and Gage County Extension will continue to field questions and maintain contacts for the vendors during the off season.

“A lot of the vendors sell all year and it’s a good thing to keep in mind over the holidays for gifts,” Dunker said.

