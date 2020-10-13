Farmers rally to harvest crops after family's tragedy

Harvest is in full swing as farmers throughout the Sunland, but several left their own fields recently to help a family in need.

Galen Plihal of DeWitt passed away in June after he fell down a set of stairs. He was 76.

Neighboring farmers got together to raise his crops through the season, and the efforts culminated this week when around 40 volunteers helped harvest the family’s crops.

“I knew they were coming, but I was surprised that many people volunteered to do it for Galen,” said Bev Plihal, Galen’s wife. “It’s been a little tough but the neighbors and friends have rallied around to harvest all the land.”

Area farmer Michael Holtmeier organized the harvest and split crews among the Plihal’s farms.

Jack Spilker, who volunteered to help with the farming throughout the season, said the farmers who helped were happy to do so for a man they respected.

“Galen was just such a good guy,” Spilker said. “I don’t think anybody could disagree or didn’t like him. He was just an all-around great guy. I think Bev was surprised and relieved. She was pretty stressed out and had a really tough year. So many things have gone wrong on the farm.”