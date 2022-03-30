Father-daughter pair seek to raise Down syndrome awareness

Holly Murkle is always busy.

Often up before the bright of the sun, she spends three mornings a week at the Indian Creek Mall picking up trash and wiping down the playground area for kids. Then, usually, it’s on to volunteering. She used to help at the YMCA daycare. Now, she spends hours helping deliver for Meals on Wheels, among other things.

She likes to practice sports, too, from bowling to swimming to track, and she spends her free time with her many friends.

Holly, who has Down syndrome, is more involved in the community than many other 25-year-olds. That’s one thing Monte Murkle, Holly’s father, wanted to drive home at the March 21 Beatrice City Council meeting.

“The ultimate goal is just to bring more awareness to the folks with Down syndrome and the stuff that they can do,” Monte said. “They contribute to the community. These folks are working jobs in the community. They volunteer. They’re spending money.”

March 21 was World Down Syndrome Day, selected because Down syndrome stems from the triplications of the 21st chromosome. Monte spoke before the Council and the Gage County Board of Supervisors to shine a light on the day. He’s hoping communities across Gage County will do something special for March 21 next year.

Monte discussed putting up signage in public spaces, a move the Council seemed open to.

“It’s not just Holly, and not just people with Down syndrome, even beyond that, the folks with mental or physical disabilities,” Monte said. “The amount they can contribute is incredible. I think we sometimes cut them short because we don’t realize what they can do. It takes the right people, though, to recognize that and give them the chance to do those things.”

Holly attended Wilber-Clatonia and moved to Beatrice in 2019. When asked if she liked Beatrice, whether it felt like a welcoming home, Holly said, “So much.”

Monte said he’s happy with how far society has come towards accepting others, but it can still go further. By taking time to recognize World Down Syndrome Day, he said communities in Gage County would move toward greater inclusion.

“I think once they do that, then they learn more about folks with Down syndrome everything they bring to the table,” he said. “…It brings to reality that they’re people just like us. They go to school with us. They go to church with us. They might work with us. We look at everybody just a little different whether we want to or not, so all of sudden we’re including them instead of trying to isolate them.”

Monte said he’s open to all kinds of ideas for next year. If you’re interested in helping raise awareness for next year’s World Down Syndrome Day, you can reach Monte at monte.murkle@gmail.com.

