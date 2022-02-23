Female injured in Gage County rollover

One person was injured in a rollover crash Sunday in southern Gage County.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Gage County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on Southwest 18th and Walnut roads, roughly three miles southeast of Odell. When a deputy arrived on scene, a press release stated he requested that Odell Fire and Rescue be dispatched to treat one of the occupants of the vehicle.

An Investigation conducted on scene indicated that a silver 1999 Mercedes Benz ML, driven by 18-year-old Alex Retherford of Blue Springs, was traveling southbound on Southwest 18th Road. When the vehicle passed the intersection, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle entered the west ditch and then struck the outer embankment of the ditch, causing the vehicle to rollover and come to rest on its side.

A female passenger was attended to by Odell Fire and Rescue and was released at the scene.

The press releases stated occupant protection was in use. There was no airbag deployment. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been a factor.

