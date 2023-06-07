Sam Wymore Days kicks of Friday, June 9 with a community coffee event followed by a flea market from noon to 7 p.m. at Arbor State Park.

A block party will be held downtown from 6-9 p.m. at Seventh and E streets featuring carnival games, bounce houses, a mechanical bull, food trucks and more. A Little Tuggers Tractor Pull will be held at 7:30 p.m., with registration starting at 7 p.m.

Jake Kloefkorn will perform at The Dog House beer garden from 9-10 p.m.

Saturday's festivities start with a pancake feed at the community center from 7:30-9:15 a.m., and a 1 mike and 5K event will begin at 8 a.m.

Parade check in will start at 9 a.m., with the annual parade taking to the streets at 10:30 a.m.

A free swim will be held from noon to 8 p.m., and a cornhole tournament also starts at noon at Seventh and F streets.

A garden tractor pull will be held at 1 p.m., and a scavenger hunt starts at 2 p.m. at McCandless Park.

A movie will be shown at the park at 9 p.m., followed by a firework show at the park.

Sam Wymore Days concludes Sunday with the flea market continuing at 8 a.m., and a three-man golf tournament at 9 a.m.

This year’s Pickrell picnic will be held Saturday and Sunday.

Events start with a 5K and one mile fun run starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

A kickball tournament will be held at 9 a.m., and a sand volleyball event also starts at 9 a.m.

The annual car show will be held Saturday, with registration starting at 9 a.m. and awards being presented ato 3 p.m.

A “Boutiques and More” shopping event will held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the community center, and a tractor trek and show will be held at 9:30 a.m.

For kids, there will be fire truck rides from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Colors da Clown will be in town from noon to 3 p.m. and there will be a Little Tuggers Tractor Pull starting at 2 p.m.

The poker run will start at noon, a stein holding competition will be held at 3 p.m. and a cornhole tournament will begin at 4 p.m.

Festivities wrap up Sunday with a community church service at 11 a.m. led by the Homestead Harmonizers. A windsor loin dinner will be held at the community center starting at noon, and a Side x Side farm tour will start at 1:30 p.m.