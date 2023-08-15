Beatrice Public Schools has a FFA chapter after 45 years of being inactive.

The original charter was presented during the Board of Education meeting on Monday evening.

In April 1929, the first chapter in Nebraska was chartered at Beatrice Public Schools with 62 vocational agriculture students. Future Farmers of America, as it was named until 1988, remained a chapter at BPS until about 1979.

Adviser Dave Barnard said he had researched the chapter in preparation for reinstatement.

“Vocational ag classes were taught at BPS until 1981,” he said. “But the FFA chapter became inactive around 1979.”

In 1988, the National FFA Organization voted to change “Vocational Agriculture” to “Agriculture Education” and “Future Farmers of America” was dropped to “The National FFA Organization” to reflect the diverse careers in the membership.

Barnard said he was excited to be a part of Beatrice Public Schools.

“Tonight is a very special night and I’m proud to be a part of it,” he said. “This charter is almost a hundred years old. It was the first chapter in the state of Nebraska. When you look at the names in membership you see names that I’m sure are relatives of some of you. It is with great pride that we get this charter back.”

Nebraska Department of Education's Stacie Turnbull presented the original charter that had been reframed at the meeting.

Turnbull said she was a student at Beatrice Public Schools in 1988.

“I’m unbelievably excited,” she said. “Beatrice Public Schools has the oldest chapter in the state. This was presented at the first state convention.”

“Agriculture is strong in Gage County, and I know this will be a great service to many of your students that will continue to be engaged in that industry. I’m very excited for all of the leadership skills and career development opportunities for your students.”

Board President Eric Trusty said he was excited to see this happening in Beatrice.

“I participated in FFA when I was growing up,” he said.

Superintendent Jason Alexander said this was an exciting opportunity.

“This is tremendously exciting to me,” he said. “So many people think of ag education as being about corn, beans and cattle, but the reality is that FFA and ag education is about teaching youth leadership skills. They will learn collaboration skills and how to work with their neighbor. How to be a neighbor. There are so many important skills.”

Barnard noted that the first state president to sign the FFA Charter was Alvin Reimer. He was also the first national president of the organization.

“That’s a big deal,” he said.

Beatrice Public Schools FFA Alumni Joe Thimm was present for photos with his blue jacket from around 1974 when he graduated. Thimm earned the highest degree available to FFA members — the American Degree.

FFA is open to 7-12 graders who are enrolled in agriculture education classes. Eligibility is open until 21 years of age. State and national contests often have college age students involved.