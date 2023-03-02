Southeast Community College's Beatrice campus hosted the District 1 FFA Career Development Event on Tuesday.

Eighteen FFA chapters involving more than 300 high school students participated in the contest.

SCC Instructor Kenni Woerner said the students were involved in a variety of contests in farm management, Envirothon, livestock management, meats and agronomy.

“It’s great for SCC to have the FFA students on to campus,” she said. “The youth are competing to qualify for the contests at the State FFA Convention in later March.

“It’s also good for our SCC students to practice their soft skills in putting together an event like this.”

Woerner noted that the contests were career-oriented and could be something the youth would be pursuing in the future.

SCC Instructor Alex Goeckel said the meats contest involved a test, identifying 30 different cuts and two judging classes.

“Students are learning skills and will be able to use them in everyday life,” he said.

SCC students Peyton Schaardt and Emily Gerdes helped at the meat selection station of the contest.

Schaardt said the FFA members were identifying different cuts of pork and beef.

Gerdes said meat selection was an important part of the Livestock major.

“Our meat comes from what our farmers produce so us knowing where the cuts come from and what they are is important,” she said.

Lewiston FFA member Delanye Currie, 15 years old, demonstrated haltering a beef calf as a part of the contest. She learned the skill in 4-H. She has been involved in showing since she was six years old. She said she started showing dogs to gain experience.

“I learned I couldn’t show calves right away,” she said. “But now I show beef, horses, swine and sheep.”

The 2023 Nebraska State FFA Convention will be held March 29-31 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.